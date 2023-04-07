Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

CVX opened at $167.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.66.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

