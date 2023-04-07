Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Cut by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $1,828,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.76.

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $167.65 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

