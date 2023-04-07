FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $258.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $258.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

