Regent Investment Management LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock worth $3,280,799. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

CIEN opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.