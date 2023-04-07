GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of GasLog Partners worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GasLog Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. GasLog Partners LP has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The shipping company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 30.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

