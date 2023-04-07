Regent Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 263,216 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 3,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,687,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 137,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Pareto Securities lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of GOGL opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

