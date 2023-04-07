PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in PVH by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in PVH by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

PVH Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PVH opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.07%.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.