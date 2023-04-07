Regent Investment Management LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARI. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ARI opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 36.70, a current ratio of 36.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.05%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

