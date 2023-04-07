iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.22. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

