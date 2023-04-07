Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 717 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $188.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.56 and its 200-day moving average is $177.93. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

