Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 125 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGLV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 55,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $246,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LGLV opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $654.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.34. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.28 and a fifty-two week high of $147.81.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.