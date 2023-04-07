Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $17.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

