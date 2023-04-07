BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,766 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after buying an additional 7,782,994 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,200,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 948,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,450,000 after buying an additional 216,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,193,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,143,000 after buying an additional 50,293 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

