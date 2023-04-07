Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 10,703 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS UMAY opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

