Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

IQLT stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

