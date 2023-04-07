Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 33,906 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,998,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS UAUG opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.