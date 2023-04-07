Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 4,387.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 9,600.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.15.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

