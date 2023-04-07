Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 7,004 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

