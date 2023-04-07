Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,794 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $1,571,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS UAPR opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.