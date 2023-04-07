FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 443.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 102,898 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.0 %

DJAN opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (DJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

