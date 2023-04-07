Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31,762.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 25,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.44 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.81.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.