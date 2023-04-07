Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $116.40 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $129.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.59.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

