Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Neutral Rating from Roth Capital

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.80.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $111.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $127.54.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

