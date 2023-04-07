Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $11.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

STZ opened at $224.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

