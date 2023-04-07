HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 20,200 Shares

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $211,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,348,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,240,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 144,946 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,517,584.62.

On Friday, March 31st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $2,016,664.38.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,611,364.41.

On Monday, March 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $881,198.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,496,533.44.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $615,615.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $908,620.05.

On Friday, March 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $870,025.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $1,290,587.13.

On Monday, March 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 145,354 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,562,555.50.

HireRight Stock Performance

NYSE:HRT opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. HireRight Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 million, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.03 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in HireRight by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

