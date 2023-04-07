MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Jeffrey Browne Sells 65,517 Shares

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Browne sold 65,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.90 ($2.65), for a total value of A$255,516.30 ($173,820.61).
Jeffrey Browne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 31st, Jeffrey Browne sold 331,250 shares of MA Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.90 ($2.65), for a total value of A$1,291,875.00 ($878,826.53).
MA Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.12.
MA Financial Group Increases Dividend
MA Financial Group Company Profile
MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.
