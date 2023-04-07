MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Jeffrey Browne Sells 65,517 Shares

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Browne sold 65,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.90 ($2.65), for a total value of A$255,516.30 ($173,820.61).

Jeffrey Browne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Jeffrey Browne sold 331,250 shares of MA Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.90 ($2.65), for a total value of A$1,291,875.00 ($878,826.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from MA Financial Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. MA Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

