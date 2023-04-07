VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 4,251,563 Shares

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 4,251,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $467,671.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,440,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,480.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 4,810,623 shares of VBI Vaccines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $769,699.68.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Shares of VBI Vaccines are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 12th.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 115.47% and a negative net margin of 10,471.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 267,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 177,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 69,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 135,125 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

