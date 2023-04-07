Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.