ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $356.00 at Bank of America

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANSS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $294.83.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $322.08 on Thursday. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.17.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

