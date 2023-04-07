KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $435.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $402.42.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $374.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. KLA has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,598,349.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KLA by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.