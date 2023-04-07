Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Freeline Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeline Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.51. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 236,312 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 239,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

