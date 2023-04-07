Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 4,950 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVES. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of AVES stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.60. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

