Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 392.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,055.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 811,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 740,832 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 107.6% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,078,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,288,000 after buying an additional 559,105 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,053,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after buying an additional 156,837 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 249,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 136,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 261,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 111,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.73 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

