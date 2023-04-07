Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayo Clinic purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $81,656,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,376,000 after purchasing an additional 770,484 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,530,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,391.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,574,000 after acquiring an additional 383,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ACWI stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.57. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $99.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

