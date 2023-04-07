Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.91.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

