Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,023 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

