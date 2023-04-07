Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 639.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,513 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $41.29 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

