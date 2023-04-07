Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,497 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $41.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.