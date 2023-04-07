JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Lifted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 97,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.34 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

