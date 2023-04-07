Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,025 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 60,805 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.