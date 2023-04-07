Girard Partners LTD. Has $614,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPL were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in PPL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,368,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,024,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

PPL Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.