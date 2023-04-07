Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

UVSP opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $661.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

