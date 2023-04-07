Girard Partners LTD. Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $243.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

