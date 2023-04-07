George Chamoun Sells 60,481 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) CEO George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $734,239.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,808.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, George Chamoun sold 76,877 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $957,118.65.

On Thursday, January 12th, George Chamoun sold 66,828 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $606,798.24.

On Tuesday, January 10th, George Chamoun sold 57,604 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $485,601.72.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

