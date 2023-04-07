RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

