XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of XFLT opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $8.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

