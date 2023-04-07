OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.74

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.74 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.74 ($0.12), with a volume of 105132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

OptiBiotix Health Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £9.35 million, a P/E ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.95.

About OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

