Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE MAIN opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

Insider Activity at Main Street Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

In related news, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4,989.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. UBS Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.