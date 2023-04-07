QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.40. 2,662,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,236,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

QS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,874,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 186,333 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $1,682,586.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 725,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,820.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,457,199 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,801. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

