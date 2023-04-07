QITMEER NETWORK Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $430,924.83 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $625,400.05 and approximately $430,924.83 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.1662074 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $432,392.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

